IMEEC will be a win-win for stakeholders, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
But the ongoing conflict in Israel is 'a worrying manifestation' of the geopolitical challenges involved, she added
New Delhi: The proposed India-Middle-East-Europe Connectivity Corridor (IMEEC) will be a win-win for its stakeholders as it will help improve transportation efficiency, reduce logistics costs, increase economic unity, generate employment, and lower greenhouse gas emissions while contributing to a cleaner, safer and better world, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday. However, the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza is 'a worrying manifestation' of the geopolitical challenges in the area, she added.