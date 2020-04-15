IMF bats for fiscal push by India

India should ease its fiscal stance and announce a stimulus package to guard against a sharp deceleration in economic growth and job losses as a result of the ongoing nationwide lockdown till 3 May to combat the covid-19 outbreak, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

“In India, the fiscal stance should be eased as needed to accommodate necessary increases in public health expenditure in response to the pandemic and shield against a more severe economic downturn, using targeted and temporary measures," IMF said in its Fiscal Monitor report. “Once the current economic situation improves, a more ambitious, credible medium-term fiscal consolidation path is needed to bring debt and interest expenditure down. Transparency must improve, and the practice of shifting spending off-budget must be curtailed."

Former chief economic adviser in the finance ministry Arvind Subramanian has advocated for a stimulus package of ₹10 trillion, an amount equivalent to 5% of India’s gross domestic product, to deal with the disruption caused by the pandemic.

State chief ministers, during their virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, also demanded a fiscal stimulus package from the Centre and more financing options to tide over the financial crunch while they fight the covid-19 outbreak. West Bengal demanded that the Centre should announce a stimulus package of 6% of GDP.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath last week said had while a substantial fiscal stimulus package will push up the fiscal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio of economies, lack of proactive fiscal policy by governments could put them in worse place with collapse of economic activity.

“If you don’t do what you are doing now, you can actually end up in worse situation because economic activity will collapse so severely that your debt-to-GDP will be even worse. So things could be worse if you didn’t do what is needed right now. I think that is something everybody recognizes at this point," Gopinath said in an interview with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

The IMF on Tuesday slashed its growth forecast for India to 1.9% from 5.8% projected in January, holding that the ‘Great Lockdown’ to combat the covid-19 outbreak will throw the world economy into the worst recession since the Great Depression in 1930s.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has rolled out a ₹1.7 trillion relief package, in an attempt to limit the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak and tackle loss of livelihood of millions of poor hit by the unprecedented lockdown. The government is also working on a fiscal stimulus to jump-start the economy apart from providing support to the healthcare and industrial sectors, economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty has hinted. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also taken a series of steps to boost liquidity in the banking system and encourage banks to lend.

“In March 2020, the government announced a fiscal support package (0.8 percent of GDP) to cushion the COVID-19 impact, including cash transfers, an insurance cover to medical workers, and steps to strengthen food security," the Fiscal Monitor report said.