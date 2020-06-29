IMF bats for states to have adequately equipped contingency reserves

A contingency reserve is a mechanism to address uncertainties linked with fiscal risks, and is prepared with the annual budget. IMF said it can take several forms. In many countries, it is an unallocated appropriation in the annual budget law. In other countries, it is a fund with an appropriate amount of financing, authorized under the legal framework, and replenished at the beginning of each fiscal year, depending on the drawdown during the previous year. The benefit of such an appropriation is that urgent, but unforeseen, needs can be met without seeking additional appropriations, or having to cut spending elsewhere, which may lead to the accumulation of arrears, it added.