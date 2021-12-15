IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath calls on PM Modi

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath calls on PM Modi1 min read . 10:18 PM IST
- The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has shared the pictures of both interacting during their meeting.
Chief Economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath, today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. The PMO also shared the pictures of both interacting during their meeting.
Gita Gopinath, a US national of Indian origin, was recently appointed the first Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), even though she was supposed to leave the multilateral lending agency next month to return to academia.
With this, Gopinath will occupy the highest position at IMF after the Managing Director.
After a three-year stint, Gopinath was slated to leave the IMF to return to Harvard University. Prior to her appointment at the Fund, she was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics in the economics department of Harvard.
