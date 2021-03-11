IMF concerned about rising Myanmar tensions, most Fund engagement halted

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WASHINGTON : The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is "very concerned" about escalating tensions in Myanmar, but is refraining from most engagement with the country's military rulers until the views of its members on the country's political situation are clarified.

Rice said IMF staff are having only "low-level engagements such as fact finding" in Myanmar at the moment.

