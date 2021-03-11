IMF concerned about rising Myanmar tensions, most Fund engagement halted

IMF concerned about rising Myanmar tensions, most Fund engagement halted1 min read . 09:47 PM IST
- Rice said IMF staff are having only 'low-level engagements such as fact finding' in Myanmar at the moment
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
WASHINGTON : The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is "very concerned" about escalating tensions in Myanmar, but is refraining from most engagement with the country's military rulers until the views of its members on the country's political situation are clarified.
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is "very concerned" about escalating tensions in Myanmar, but is refraining from most engagement with the country's military rulers until the views of its members on the country's political situation are clarified.
"We are very concerned about the escalating tensions and their impact on the people of the country," Rice told a regular news briefing. "A key immediate concern is ensuring that efforts continue to combat the COVID crisis and support the most vulnerable."
"We are very concerned about the escalating tensions and their impact on the people of the country," Rice told a regular news briefing. "A key immediate concern is ensuring that efforts continue to combat the COVID crisis and support the most vulnerable."
Rice said IMF staff are having only "low-level engagements such as fact finding" in Myanmar at the moment.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.