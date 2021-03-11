Subscribe
Home >News >India >IMF concerned about rising Myanmar tensions, most Fund engagement halted

IMF concerned about rising Myanmar tensions, most Fund engagement halted

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington.
1 min read . 09:47 PM IST Reuters

  • Rice said IMF staff are having only 'low-level engagements such as fact finding' in Myanmar at the moment

WASHINGTON : The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is "very concerned" about escalating tensions in Myanmar, but is refraining from most engagement with the country's military rulers until the views of its members on the country's political situation are clarified.

"We are very concerned about the escalating tensions and their impact on the people of the country," Rice told a regular news briefing. "A key immediate concern is ensuring that efforts continue to combat the COVID crisis and support the most vulnerable."

Rice said IMF staff are having only "low-level engagements such as fact finding" in Myanmar at the moment.

