IMF hails India's digital transformation, asks other countries to learn from it2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:21 AM IST
India's stack's development is guided by a foundational building blocks approach and a focus on supporting innovation across the ecosystem, says a working paper by the IMF.
India's development of a "world-class digital public infrastructure" serves as a model for other nations undergoing digital transformation, according to a working paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The paper, titled 'Stacking up the Benefits Lessons from India's Digital Journey,' credits India's building block approach and focus on supporting innovation for the success of its digital public infrastructure (DPI).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×