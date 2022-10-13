IMF hails India's direct cash transfer scheme, calls it a logistical marvel

The IMF official also pointed to the success of a lot of technological innovations in India and the use of the unique identification system, the Aadhaar, in making the cash transfer scheme a success.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) hailed India's direct cash transfer scheme and described it as a "logistical marvel" considering the sheer size of the country.
While addressing a Fiscal Monitor Press Briefing, IMF's Deputy Director of Fiscal Affairs Department Paolo Mauro said, “From India, there is a lot to learn. There is a lot to learn from some other examples around the world. We have examples from pretty much every continent and every level of income. If I look at the case of India, it is actually quite impressive."
“In fact, just because of the sheer size of the country, it is a logical marvel how these programmes that seek to help people who are at low-income levels reach literally hundreds of millions of people," he said in response to a question on the impressive direct cash transfer programme being successfully implemented by the Indian government.
He further added, “There are programmes that target specifically women. There are programmes that target the elderly and farmers. Perhaps the interesting part is that in these examples, there is a lot of technological innovation,".
The IMF official also pointed to the success of a lot of technological innovations in India and the use of the unique identification system, the Aadhaar, in making the cash transfer scheme a success.
“But in other countries, also, there is greater use of sending money through mobile banking to people who actually do not have a whole lot of money, but they have a cell phone," Mauro said.
“So being somewhat innovative in identifying people, in processing their applications for transfers through digital means, deploying funds through, again, mobile banking. This is something that countries can learn from each other. We try also here to be a little bit of a convening place where people can compare these types of experiences," he said.
The top IMF official made this comment on the sidelines of annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).
IMF's Director of Fiscal Affairs Department Vitor Gaspar said, "we are collaborating with India in that context as one of the most inspiring examples of the application of technology to solve very complicated issues of targeting support to the people who need it most."
This praise for India's cash transfer scheme comes as the country continues to maintain its position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.
In its July 2022 report, the IMF had pegged India's GDP growth for 2022 at 7.4 per cent. The IMF latest projection on India's GDP growth is lower than the 7 per cent growth pegged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the financial year 2022-23.
IMF has sharply cut India’s economic growth estimate for FY23, citing the impact of external headwinds and weaker-than-expected second-quarter growth.
IMF has also raised the Reserve bank of India (RBI) for tightening the monetary policy to curb inflation in the country.
“The RBI has appropriately been tightening to fight inflation as the inflation is above target, and since May, if my memory serves me well, it sort of delivers 190 basis points rate hikes and we think further tightening is needed to bring inflation to its target," Garcia Pascual, Deputy Division Chief of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF said in a conference in Washington.
“The RBI has appropriately been tightening to fight inflation as the inflation is above target, and since May, if my memory serves me well, it sort of delivers 190 basis points rate hikes and we think further tightening is needed to bring inflation to its target," Garcia Pascual, Deputy Division Chief of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF said in a conference in Washington.