India’s economic growth is resilient this fiscal, says IMF1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:19 PM IST
The IMF’s 5.9% growth projection for India for the current fiscal made in April is a downgrade of 0.2 percentage points from its January estimate, owing to turmoil in the financial system which in turn will likely hurt global growth.
New Delhi: India’s economic growth in the current financial year is resilient and, together with the recovery in China, will power a 4.6% growth in Asia, up from 3.8% in the year before, the International Monetary Fund said in its regional economic outlook.
