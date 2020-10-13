Covid-19 impact: IMF projects India’s GDP to contract 10.3% in 2020

In its biannual World Economic Outlook, IMF said all emerging market and developing economy regions are expected to contract this year, including notably emerging Asia, where large economies, such as India and Indonesia, continue to try to bring the pandemic under control. “Revisions to the forecast are particularly large for India, where GDP contracted much more severely than expected in the second (June) quarter. As a result, the economy is projected to contract by 10.3% in 2020, before rebounding by 8.8% in 2021," it added.