IMF reverses its optimism for India, sees 4.5% GDP contraction in FY21

Most forecasting agencies now expect Indian economy to contract between 3-5% in FY21 with varied projections of a rebound in FY22. India Ratings on Wednesday projected the Indian economy to contract by 5.3% in FY21, hoping for a bounce back in the range of 5%-6% in FY22, aided by a lower base in the preceding year and return of gradual normalcy in the domestic as well as global economy. “The disorder caused by the covid-19 pandemic unfolded with such a speed and scale that the disruption in production, breakdown of supply chains/trade channels and total wash out of activities in aviation (some activities have started now), tourism, hotels and hospitality sectors will not allow the economic activity to return to normalcy throughout FY21. As a result, besides contracting for the whole year, GDP will contract in each quarter in FY21," it added.