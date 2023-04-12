IMF-WB meeting: FM Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath discuss debt vulnerabilities1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 08:27 AM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman is leading a high-powered Indian delegation to attend the annual spring meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday had a meeting with Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and discussed debt vulnerabilities along with other issues, according to the news agency PTI.
