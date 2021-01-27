IMG Reliance rebranded as RISE Worldwide

RISE Worldwide will continue to drive the full portfolio of brand properties formerly owned and operated under the banner of IMG-Reliance Ltd. RIL had formed an equal joint venture with IMG Worldwide, an international sports marketing and management company, in 2010 to develop, market and manage sports and entertainment in India. Last month, it agreed to buy out IMG Worlwide’s 50% stake for ₹52.08 crore in cash.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}