Matter of immense pride:Amit Shah responds to TIME's World’s Greatest Place list
2 min read.01:49 PM ISTLivemint
The TIME magazine recently unveiled its list of the ‘World’s Greatest Places’ of 2022 that featured 50 extraordinary destinations to explore which includes the names of Ahmedabad and Kerala
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated countrymen on the inclusion of India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad in the list of the "World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022" by Time Magazine.
In a series of tweets, Shah said “Matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially the people of Gujarat that India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad has now been included in the list of the "World's 50 Greatest Places of 2022" by Time Magazine. Congratulations to everyone!".
Shah said that “Since 2001, Shri Narendra Modi visionary ideas laid the foundation for creating world-class infrastructure in Gujarat. Be it the Sabarmati Riverfront or the Science city in Ahmedabad, Shri Modi has always stressed on creating Next-Gen infrastructure and making India future ready."
These are two major tourist destinations in India. Besides Ahmedabad and Kerala, other cities in the world which made to the list of top 50 include Seoul, Buahan in Bali, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, among others.
The magazine described Kerala as one of India’s most beautiful states with spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces.
It described Ahmedabad as India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, and a city which ‘boasts both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations’ that make it a ‘mecca for cultural tourism’, from the serene Gandhi Ashram that sits on 36 acres on the banks of the Sabarmati River to Navratri, a vibrant nine-day celebration billed as the longest dance festival in the world.
To compile the list of the World’s Greatest Places, they solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors, added the publication.
