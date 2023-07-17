There is immense scope for India and Singapore to work together and prepare a future ready workforce for the entire globe, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the conclusion of the third edition of the Singapore-India Hackathon.

"Our collaboration in the field of knowledge, skill and innovation will not only benefit India but also countries in the global south who are looking towards us to lead the way," said Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

After his address, the minister distributed prizes to the winning teams at the event organised at the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITG).

The concluding ceremony was jointly organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

Admiring Singapore's skilling philosophy, Dharmendra Pradhan said that India can learn from its philosophy of leaving no one behind in training for decent jobs and building a confident nation.

He said that India needs to work on industry relevant course curriculum and another area of priority for the country on the lines of what has been already attained by Singapore.

"There is immense scope for India and Singapore to work together to achieve mutual priority, particularly towards preparing a future ready workforce for the entire globe. Skill development and knowledge collaboration are an important element for bilateral strategic partnership," he said.

Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, also that country's finance minister, said the hackathon event is unique and precious as it "brings out best youths and minds to solve global challenges together".

"It is supported by the leaders of both the countries and is conceived from (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's vision. I am very happy to come to Gandhinagar for the finale event for the first time post the (COVID-19) pandemic," he said.