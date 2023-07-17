Immense scope for India, Singapore to work together to prepare future ready workforce, says Minister Dharmendra Pradhan1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 01:09 PM IST
India and Singapore have the potential to collaborate in preparing a future-ready workforce, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
There is immense scope for India and Singapore to work together and prepare a future ready workforce for the entire globe, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the conclusion of the third edition of the Singapore-India Hackathon.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×