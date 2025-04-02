Immigration and Foreigners Bill approved by Parliament as Rajya Sabha gives nod

Parliament on Wednesday approved the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill by voice vote. The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha last week.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, piloted by the Union Home Ministry, is a comprehensive legislation to regulate all matters relating to foreigners and immigration.

Opposing the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that it sends a message that all foreigners are "potential criminals" who are to be viewed with serious suspicion by India.

He demanded that the Bill be sent to a standing committee as it delegates excessive power to lowly officials and lacks provisions for appeal, oversight and accountability, among other things.

"I rise to oppose this Bill and seek substantial changes in its pernicious character. It is clearly designed for ulterior motives by a control freak government bent upon sending out a message of fear through the architecture of omniscient, Orwellian surveillance for foreigners," Singhvi said.

"This Bill sends a message that all foreigners are potential criminals to be viewed with serious suspicion by India... India is to act as an unwelcome fortress for its unwanted non-guests," Singhvi added.

Earlier, speaking in the Lok Sabha on March 27, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Bill will ensure the country gets up-to-date information about every foreigner visiting India and will strengthen internal security.

Amit Shah asserted that those who come to India for business, education and investment are welcome, but those who pose a threat to security will face stringent action, adding that India is not a 'Dharamshala'.

“Be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them,” said the home minister.

About the Bill — According to the proposed legislation, anyone found using a forged passport or visa for entering, staying or exiting India will be punished.

— The Bill has a provision for up to seven years in jail and a fine to the extent of ₹10 lakh.

— It will be mandatory for hotels, universities, other educational institutions, hospitals and nursing homes to report information about foreigners to enable tracking of overstaying foreigners.

— The legislation empowers the Centre to exert control over places that are "frequented by any foreigner" and require the owner to close the premises, permit its use under specified conditions, or refuse admission to all or a "specified class" of foreigners.