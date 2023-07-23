The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has laid charges against Brijesh Mishra for his involvement in defrauding 700 Indian students.
Mishra has been charged with fur IRPA sections, according to CIC News. The charges stem from the discovery that 700 students from India had been issued false letters of admission from Canadian educational institutions. The fraud was discovered after many students already completed their studies and gained Canadian work experience and were applying for permanent residence in the country.
The Indian students had all applied for student visas through Education Migration Servies which was located in Jalandhar. Mishra, who was the owner of the firm, had charged students thousands of dollars related to college admission and visa applications.
The firm has since closed and Mishra was nowhere to be found until recently.
After his arrest it was discovered that Mishra had been living in Surrey, British Columbia, illegally after having his visa revoked in 2019 for “ghost consulting".
Canada's immigration minister Sean Frase has said that students who knowingly broke the rules will be subject to consequences, including removal.
Those who are deemed unaware of the fraud will not be deported and will instead be issued a temporary resident permit so they may remain in Canada.
Frauds with international students:
International students are often victims of fraud by people seeking to take advantage of them. In the latest incidents, 700 students fell victim to a "ghost consultant". Such consultants are unlicensed immigration representatives who pose as legitimate and offer services to international students. Once students pay the high fee, the consultant breaks off all communication and disappears with the money. Other common frauds include phishing, fake job offers, and housing scams.
The CIC news in its report mentioned that if something seems too good to be true, such as a job offer or finding accommodation, it is probably a scam. It is advisable to spend time on proper verification.
