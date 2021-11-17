Immune cells against covid-19 stay active six months after vaccination

NEW DELHI : Immune system cells, also known as helper T cells, produced by people who received either of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines for covid-19, persist six months after vaccination and recognize and help protect against the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, showed a study by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers.

The study findings published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases showed that the helper T cells after vaccination remain for over six months at only slightly reduced levels from two weeks after vaccination and are at significantly higher levels than for those who are unvaccinated.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant—currently the predominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 across the world causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus. “Previous research has suggested that humoral immune response—where the immune system circulates virus-neutralizing antibodies—can drop off at six months after vaccination, whereas our study indicates that cellular immunity —where the immune system directly attacks infected cells—remains strong," said study senior author Joel Blankson, professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “The persistence of these vaccine-elicited T cells, along with the fact that they’re active against the delta variant, has important implications for guiding covid-19 vaccine development and determining the need for covid-19 boosters in the future," said Blankson.

To reach these findings, Blankson and his colleagues obtained blood from 15 study participants (10 men and five women) at three times: prior to vaccination, between seven and14 days after their second Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine dose, and six months after vaccination. The median age of the participants was 41 and none had evidence of prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

CD4+ T lymphocytes called as helper T cells assist another type of immune system cell, the B lymphocyte (B cell), to respond to surface proteins—antigens—on viruses such as SARS-CoV-2. Activated by the CD4+ T cells, immature B cells become either plasma cells that produce antibodies to mark infected cells for disposal from the body or memory cells that “remember" the antigen’s biochemical structure for a faster response to future infections.

Therefore, a CD4+ T cell response can serve as a measure of how well the immune system responds to a vaccine and yields humoral immunity.

The researchers also looked six months after vaccination at the ability of CD4+ T cells to recognize spike proteins atop the SARS-CoV-2 delta variant. They discovered the number of T cells recognizing the delta variant spike protein was not significantly different from that of T cells attuned to the original virus strain’s protein.

“The robust expansion of T cells in response to stimulation with spike proteins is certainly indicated, supporting the need for more study to show booster shots do successfully increase the frequency of SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells circulating in the blood," said Blankson. “The added bonus is finding that this response also is likely strong for the delta variant."

The World Health Organization (WHO) in its latest weekly epidemiological update said that Delta variant of SARS CoV2 virus has outcompeted other variants, including other variants of concern, in most countries. Delta variant has shown predominance globally with declining prevalence of other variants among sequences submitted to publicly available datasets or detections reported to WHO, the UN health agency said.

The delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which was first detected in India, is now present in more than 104 countries. The WHO earlier in July warned that the variant was expected to be the dominant covid-19 strain circulating worldwide.

In June, WHO had warned that the delta variant is the most transmissible among all variants identified so far and was spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations. The variants of concerns detected in community samples in India are alpha (3,969), beta (149) and gamma (1).

India would shortly have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in its bouquet of covid-19 vaccines.

“The number of fully vaccinated individuals has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country. The country has in total administered over 113.68 crore (1,136,879,685) as per 7 am provisional reports today with the administration of 6,782,042 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours," said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union minister for health and family welfare. “The country will have vaccinated every Indian by the end of the month-long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign," he said.

The month long ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ vaccination campaign aims to ensure that all the adult population is covered with the first dose of covid vaccine, while those who are due for the second doses are motivated to take the second dose. Healthcare workers are conducting door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50% of the eligible population has been vaccinated. India’s cumulative covid-19 vaccination neared 114 crore on Wednesday. India reported over 10,197 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

