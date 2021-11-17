Immune cells against covid-19 stay active six months after vaccination

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant—currently the predominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 across the world causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus. “Previous research has suggested that humoral immune response—where the immune system circulates virus-neutralizing antibodies—can drop off at six months after vaccination, whereas our study indicates that cellular immunity —where the immune system directly attacks infected cells—remains strong," said study senior author Joel Blankson, professor of medicine at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “The persistence of these vaccine-elicited T cells, along with the fact that they’re active against the delta variant, has important implications for guiding covid-19 vaccine development and determining the need for covid-19 boosters in the future," said Blankson.

