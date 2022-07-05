Impact of 5% GST on non-ICU hospital rooms not significant: Revenue secretary2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 07:48 PM IST
Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj rejected the proposal for zero-rating for the healthcare sector.
The 5% GST on non-ICU hospital rooms that cost more than ₹5,000 will not have a significant impact on the affordability of healthcare for a significant portion of the population, said Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj.