Impact of rate hike on real estate market and home buyer sentiments

Many lending institutions have recently hiked their lending rates after an off-cycle rate increase by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in May. The central bank hiked the repo rate - at which it lends short-term money to banks - by 40 basis points to 4.40%. HDFC has announced that it has raised its benchmark lending rate by 5 basis points, a move that will increase EMI for new and existing borrowers. One basis point is one-hundredth of one percentage point. This is the third time HDFC has hiked its RPLR in the last one month. In May it hiked rates twice for a total of 35 bps. ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have announced a hike in their marginal cost based lending rates (MCLR).

