OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Implement intensive, focused containment framework: MHA writes to states

Implement intensive, focused containment framework: MHA writes to states

A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19 (ANI)Premium
A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19 (ANI)
 1 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2021, 06:26 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • Considering this unprecedented surge, there is an urgent need for states and UTs to consider strict COVID management, Ajay Bhalla said
  • I would also advise that orders issued by the respective state governments/UT administrations should be widely disseminated to the public, he added

Owing to massive rise in coronavirus cases, Centre on Monday urged all states and UT governments to implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework for managing the pandemic.

In letter addressed to states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the district authorities should be sensitised on the strategy for imposing restrictions and it should be widely communicated to the public so that those can be implemented effectively.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Considering this unprecedented surge, there is an urgent need for states and UTs to consider strict COVID management and control measures, in the surge areas to bring the situation under control," Bhalla's letter said.

Accordingly, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised all states and UT governments to implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework, focused on specific districts/ cities/ areas, and identified based on a prescribed criterion.

"All states/UTs have also been advised to consider a further graded response in accordance with the local situation, requirements, and resources," the letter said.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue directions to district authorities in your State/UT, to take all necessary measures, as advised by MoHFW in their letter, for the implementation of the containment framework, so as to flatten the curve," the home secretary further said in his letter.

"I would also advise that orders issued by the respective state governments/UT administrations/district authorities, for imposing restrictions, should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries for their effective implementation," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
This vaccine would be procured by state governments at pre-determined prices from the manufacturers. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

TN flags 'unfair' differential price mechanism, urges Centre to supply vaccine doses

2 min read . 06:15 PM IST
Lt Gen RP Singh, AVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Western Command, at a virtual meeting of the Chief Minister with senior Command officials, also offered to provide staff to run the 100-bed Covid facility proposed to be set up in the building loaned to the state government by CSIR for the purposePremium Premium

COVID-19 surge: Army offers help to Punjab to revive defunct oxygen plants

2 min read . 05:59 PM IST
A doctor inoculates the second dose of vaccine at the Corona Vaccination Center.Premium Premium

Covid vaccination: These states will provide free doses from 1 May. Here's full list

5 min read . 05:57 PM IST
A test tube labelled with the vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.Premium Premium

EU sues AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries of Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 05:33 PM IST


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout