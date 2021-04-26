Subscribe
Home >News >India >Implement intensive, focused containment framework: MHA writes to states

Implement intensive, focused containment framework: MHA writes to states

A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from ANI )

  • Considering this unprecedented surge, there is an urgent need for states and UTs to consider strict COVID management, Ajay Bhalla said
  • I would also advise that orders issued by the respective state governments/UT administrations should be widely disseminated to the public, he added

Owing to massive rise in coronavirus cases, Centre on Monday urged all states and UT governments to implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework for managing the pandemic.

In letter addressed to states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the district authorities should be sensitised on the strategy for imposing restrictions and it should be widely communicated to the public so that those can be implemented effectively.

"Considering this unprecedented surge, there is an urgent need for states and UTs to consider strict COVID management and control measures, in the surge areas to bring the situation under control," Bhalla's letter said.

Accordingly, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised all states and UT governments to implement an intensive, local and focused containment framework, focused on specific districts/ cities/ areas, and identified based on a prescribed criterion.

"All states/UTs have also been advised to consider a further graded response in accordance with the local situation, requirements, and resources," the letter said.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue directions to district authorities in your State/UT, to take all necessary measures, as advised by MoHFW in their letter, for the implementation of the containment framework, so as to flatten the curve," the home secretary further said in his letter.

"I would also advise that orders issued by the respective state governments/UT administrations/district authorities, for imposing restrictions, should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries for their effective implementation," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

