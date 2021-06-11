The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the West Bengal government to implement one nation-one ration card scheme with immediate effect. It further stated "they (migrant workers and unorganised workers) can avail the welfare benefits given under various government schemes.

It said, "You can not cite one or the other problem. This is for migrant workers."

Supreme Court reserved its order on the case relating to problems faced by migrant workers during lockdown and on registration process of unorganised workers. Following this, they can avail the welfare benefits given under various government schemes.

The ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ system is aimed at ensuring that beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes, especially migrant workers and their families, get ration from any fair price shop across the country.

The reform especially empowers the migratory population, mostly labourers, daily wager earners, and urban poor such as rag-pickers, street dwellers, and temporary workers in the organized and unorganized sectors who frequently shift their place of dwelling for the sake of food security.

