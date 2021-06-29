Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Implement 'one nation, one ration card' scheme till July 31: Supreme Court

Implement 'one nation, one ration card' scheme till July 31: Supreme Court

Premium
While reserving the order, the bench had asked the states and union territories (UTs) to implement a ‘one nation, one ration card’ (ONORC) scheme.
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Livemint

Supreme Court has directed states, union territories to implement 'one nation, one ration card' scheme

The Supreme Court has directed states, union territories to implement a 'one nation, one ration card' scheme till July 31, news agency PTI reported.

The Supreme Court has directed states, union territories to implement a 'one nation, one ration card' scheme till July 31, news agency PTI reported.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah had on June 11 reserved its judgement on pleas of activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar seeking the implementation of welfare measures for migrant workers hit hard again by the curbs imposed during the second wave of COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah had on June 11 reserved its judgement on pleas of activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar seeking the implementation of welfare measures for migrant workers hit hard again by the curbs imposed during the second wave of COVID-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

While reserving the order, the bench had asked the states and union territories (UTs) to implement ‘one nation, one ration card’ (ONORC) scheme as it allows migrant workers to get ration at the place of their work in other states as well where their ration cards are not registered.

The Centre had said that while most states were implementing the ONORC, four of them -- Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and West Bengal -- had not done so and implementing it would depend on their technical readiness.

-With inputs from PTI

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!