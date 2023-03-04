Under Old Pension Scheme (OPS), employees get a defined pension. An employee is entitled to a 50% amount of the last drawn salary as a pension. The NDA-led BJP government abolished this scheme in 2003 with effect from April 1, 2004. Instead, the NDA introduced New Pension Scheme. Under the NPS, government employees contribute 10% of their basic salary towards their pension while the government contributes 14%. The private sector was also included under the NPS system.