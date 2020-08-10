Import  bans  can’t be a throwback to the licence raj

They key difference between the import bans that have now been imposed and the licences and quotas that existed before 1991 is that there are only a few items under the negative list that require permission or licences from the government. Unlike earlier, for all goods outside the negative list, people can set up businesses and produce goods and services without having to procure a government licence before manufacturing an item. The same is true for imports where only specific items require prior government permission or can only be imported up to a certain quantity.