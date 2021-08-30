NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday extended import duty relief on 18 covid-19 related supplies, including medical oxygen, related gear, and covid vaccines by a month till end of September.

CBIC said in a notification that the extension of the duty relief was being made in public interest. The relief, initially granted in April till end of July, was already extended once.

In addition to medical oxygen, 11 items in the list of products receiving duty relief relate to oxygen production, storage, transportation or its administration. Ventilators, nasal canula and helmets used with non-invasive ventilation are among the other items that gets the duty relief. The duty relief entails full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess.

As on 30 August, India has more than 376,000 active coronavirus cases and have reported a total death toll of 438,000, Union health ministry said in an update posted on its website. India is reporting 38,685 new infections on average each day, 10% of the peak—the highest daily average reported on 9 May, according to a covid-19-tracker of Reuters. With the second wave of the pandemic abating, economic activity is improving but many fear the possibility of a third wave.

