Import duty exemption on 18 covid supplies extended till September end

As on 30 August, India has more than 376,000 active coronavirus cases and have reported a total death toll of 438,000, Union health ministry said in an update posted on its website. India is reporting 38,685 new infections on average each day, 10% of the peak—the highest daily average reported on 9 May, according to a covid-19-tracker of Reuters. With the second wave of the pandemic abating, economic activity is improving but many fear the possibility of a third wave.