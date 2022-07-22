Import of medical devices rose a record 41% in FY22: Report

Top five medical device import sources are China, the US, Germany, Singapore and the Netherlands that together account for ₹37,519 crore, or 68%, of the total value of imports
New Delhi: Imports of medical devices increased by a record 41% to ₹63,200 crore in 2021-22 from ₹44,708 crore in 2020-21, as per the commerce ministry data analysed by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).
India’s top five medical device import sources -- China, the US, Germany, Singapore and the Netherlands -- together accounted for ₹37,519 crore, or 68%, of the total value of imports, AiMeD’s analysis has shown.
The analysis further pointed out that among the six major categories of medical devices like consumables, disposables, electronics and equipment, implants, IVD reagent & surgical instruments that are imported, the growth has been the highest in the ‘electronics and equipment’ category.
India imported ₹40,649 crore worth of medical devices that come under this category in 2021-22 against an import worth ₹4,569 crore in 2016-17.
The import of surgical instruments rose to ₹1,260 crore from ₹243 crore during this period.
Despite the government's efforts to slow imports from China, it has remained the top import source for India. Imports from China grew 48% year-on-year to ₹13,538 crore in 2021-22.
“AiMeD also analyzed the top 50 medical device import items from China to identify the areas of greater dependence for India. A bulk of the imported medical devices from China (in value terms) fall in the ‘other items’ sub-sections under various major categories, it finds. AiMeD urged that the Govt. should consider shifting from an 8 Digit HS Code to a 10 Digit HS Code as done by USA and Europe to give more granular data for enabling better analysis and policy making," said AiMed, an umbrella organisation of domestic medical device manufacturers.
The value of medical devices from China was nearly the same as the combined value of imports from Germany, Singapore and the Netherlands. Medical device imports from the US also increased steeply by 48% to ₹10,245 crore in 2021-22.
“NITI Aayog and the Department of Pharmaceuticals recognizes that Indian manufacturers have a 12-15 per cent disability factor in manufacturing medical devices in India. We urge to the union government to neutralize this disability for reduction of medical devices imports in India as was in the case of consumer electronics, including mobile phones and even in the toy industry," Speaking on the rise in imports of medical devices, Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMeD said.
At present, the duty on Chinese imports ranges mostly from zero to 105%, but the bulk of the items are in the 7.5% category and one item at 25%, it said.
“We on behalf of the Indian medical devices industry request the government to expedite steps to end the 80% import dependence forced upon us and an ever-increasing import bill of over Rs. 63,200 crores, expedite steps for patients’ protection, stronger quality & Safety regulations, price controls to make medical devices and quality treatment accessible and affordable and ethical indigenous manufacturing viable The Healthcare Security of India is at very Risk.
“It’s a very alarming situation as the increase has been five-fold over a six-year period as India imported ₹12,866 crore worth of medical devices in 2016-2017," said Nath adding that it is discouraging for the local industry players as this has led to several small and medium units to shut shops with around 1,500 such units, and many more are on the verge of closing down.
The government needs to take policy decisions as done for mobile phone and consumer electronics industry to give a level playing field, if not a strategic advantage to domestic manufacturers while safeguarding consumers or India will remain 80% import-dependent which is a high healthcare security risk, Nath said.
