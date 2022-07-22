Import of medical devices rose a record 41% in FY22: Report

“AiMeD also analyzed the top 50 medical device import items from China to identify the areas of greater dependence for India. A bulk of the imported medical devices from China (in value terms) fall in the ‘other items’ sub-sections under various major categories, it finds. AiMeD urged that the Govt. should consider shifting from an 8 Digit HS Code to a 10 Digit HS Code as done by USA and Europe to give more granular data for enabling better analysis and policy making," said AiMed, an umbrella organisation of domestic medical device manufacturers.