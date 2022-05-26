The union government on Thursday said that the import of a range of paper products such as newsprint and handmade paper would be brought under compulsory registration from October 1. An interface has also been created for the implementation of Paper Import Monitoring System (PIMS)

However, paper products such as currency paper, bank bond and cheque paper, security printing paper have been excluded from this policy change.

The decision follows concerns raised by the domestic paper industry with regards dumping of paper products in the country by various means such as under-invoicing and re-routing goods via other countries in lieu of trade agreements.

“The import policy of major paper products has been amended from ‘Free’ to ‘Free subject to compulsory registration under Paper Import Monitoring System’. A notification to this effect has been issued by DGFT yesterday," commerce and industry ministry said.

It further added that the order shall be applicable on a range of paper products, such as newsprint, handmade paper, wallpaper base, duplicating paper, coated paper, uncoated paper, Litho and offset paper, tissue paper among others.

“Any importer will be able to obtain an automatic registration number online by paying a registration fee of ₹500. The importer can apply for registration not earlier than the 75th day and not later than the 5th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment," commerce ministry said.

The automatic registration number thus granted shall remain valid for a period of 75 days, the ministry further added.

“Multiple Bill of Entries shall be allowed in the same registration number within the validity period of registration for the permitted quantity. Online facility of registration will be available from 15.07.2022," the ministry said.