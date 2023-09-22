Import relief: IT hardware cos get one-year leeway

Import relief: IT hardware cos get one-year leeway2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Apple, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and other companies will have a one-year window to freely import IT hardware products in India, according to a new import management system.
New Delhi: Apple, HP, Lenovo, Dell and other companies will get a one-year window to freely import laptops, PCs, servers and other IT hardware products under a new import management system that takes effect on 1 November, three people aware of the development said.
