Importance of statistics has increased in era of endless data flow: President
The President said that policy formulation and execution cannot be effective without the right statistical analysis
New Delhi: In this era of endless information and data flow, the role and importance of statistics has increased exponentially, said President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.