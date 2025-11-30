Important days in December 2025: List of festivals, national and international events

December marks the final stretch of the year and brings a series of important national and international observances — from World AIDS Day and Human Rights Day to Vijay Diwas and Goa Liberation Day in India. 

30 Nov 2025
December 2025: AI-generated image

December — the 12th month in the Gregorian calendar — carries both symbolic and practical significance across the world. As the year draws to a close, governments, institutions, and global bodies take stock of progress, mark key milestones, and revisit commitments tied to health, human rights, climate action, and economic development. It is also the start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, a period often associated with festive sentiment and higher consumer spending, making it an important month for businesses, tourism, and retail.

In India, December is culturally prominent as several regions consider this period auspicious for weddings and community gatherings, contributing to economic activity across apparel, jewellery, hospitality and travel sectors. The month also features national observances including Vijay Diwas and Kisan Diwas, which commemorate India’s military history and acknowledge the role of farmers in sustaining the nation’s food security.

Global awareness days observed in December align closely with broader policy conversations. World AIDS Day shines a spotlight on public health investments and the continuing effort to combat HIV/AIDS. International Human Rights Day reinforces the importance of democratic values and social equity. Days such as International Mountain Day and National Energy Conservation Day reflect climate-related priorities and natural resource management — critical themes for nations navigating the energy transition.

DateDay
Dec 1World AIDS Day
Dec 2National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
Dec 3International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Dec 4International Day of Banks, International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures
Dec 5World Soil Day, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development
Dec 6Mahaparinirvan Diwas, National Microwave Oven Day
Dec 7 Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
Dec 8Bodhi Day
Dec 9International Anti-Corruption Day, International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime
Dec 10Human Rights Day
Dec 11International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day
Dec 12International Day of Neutrality, International Universal Health Coverage Day
Dec 13 National Horse Day
Dec 14National Energy Conservation Day
Dec 16Vijay Diwas
Dec 18Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Arabic Language Day
Dec 19Goa Liberation Day
Dec 20International Human Solidarity Day
Dec 21World Saree Day, Winter Solstice, World Basketball Day, World Meditation Day
Dec 22National Mathematics Day
Dec 23Kisan Diwas
Dec 24National Consumer Rights Day
Dec 25Christmas, Good Governance Day
Dec 26Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day
Dec 27International Day of Epidemic Preparedness
Dec 31New Year's Eve

Other observances including International Anti-Corruption Day and International Day of Persons with Disabilities highlight governance, inclusion and workplace reforms, while International Migrants Day underlines the growing relevance of global mobility and workforce dynamics.

Whether tied to global advocacy or rooted in national significance, these days serve as reminders of the economic, social and cultural factors shaping the final stretch of the year. Here is a comprehensive list of important national and international days observed in December 2025.

