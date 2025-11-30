Important days in December 2025: List of festivals, national and international events

December — the 12th month in the Gregorian calendar — carries both symbolic and practical significance across the world. As the year draws to a close, governments, institutions, and global bodies take stock of progress, mark key milestones, and revisit commitments tied to health, human rights, climate action, and economic development. It is also the start of winter in the Northern Hemisphere, a period often associated with festive sentiment and higher consumer spending, making it an important month for businesses, tourism, and retail.

In India, December is culturally prominent as several regions consider this period auspicious for weddings and community gatherings, contributing to economic activity across apparel, jewellery, hospitality and travel sectors. The month also features national observances including Vijay Diwas and Kisan Diwas, which commemorate India’s military history and acknowledge the role of farmers in sustaining the nation’s food security.

Global awareness days observed in December align closely with broader policy conversations. World AIDS Day shines a spotlight on public health investments and the continuing effort to combat HIV/AIDS. International Human Rights Day reinforces the importance of democratic values and social equity. Days such as International Mountain Day and National Energy Conservation Day reflect climate-related priorities and natural resource management — critical themes for nations navigating the energy transition.

Date Day Dec 1 World AIDS Day Dec 2 National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery Dec 3 International Day of Persons with Disabilities Dec 4 International Day of Banks, International Day Against Unilateral Coercive Measures Dec 5 World Soil Day, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development Dec 6 Mahaparinirvan Diwas, National Microwave Oven Day Dec 7 Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day Dec 8 Bodhi Day Dec 9 International Anti-Corruption Day, International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime Dec 10 Human Rights Day Dec 11 International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day Dec 12 International Day of Neutrality, International Universal Health Coverage Day Dec 13 National Horse Day Dec 14 National Energy Conservation Day Dec 16 Vijay Diwas Dec 18 Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Arabic Language Day Dec 19 Goa Liberation Day Dec 20 International Human Solidarity Day Dec 21 World Saree Day, Winter Solstice, World Basketball Day, World Meditation Day Dec 22 National Mathematics Day Dec 23 Kisan Diwas Dec 24 National Consumer Rights Day Dec 25 Christmas, Good Governance Day Dec 26 Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day Dec 27 International Day of Epidemic Preparedness Dec 31 New Year's Eve

Other observances including International Anti-Corruption Day and International Day of Persons with Disabilities highlight governance, inclusion and workplace reforms, while International Migrants Day underlines the growing relevance of global mobility and workforce dynamics.