Home >News >India >'Important legislative business': BJP whip to LS MPs to be present in House today

'Important legislative business': BJP whip to LS MPs to be present in House today

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi,
1 min read . 10:41 AM IST Staff Writer

The letter urged the MPs to support the government's stand on very important legislative business

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House today.

The letter urged the MPs to support the government's stand on very important legislative business which is scheduled to be taken up on Tuesday in the ongoing Session.

"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the March 23 2021," read a whip, signed by the party's chief whip Rakesh Singh.

The letter added, "All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday and support the government's stand."

