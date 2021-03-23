'Important legislative business': BJP whip to LS MPs to be present in House today1 min read . 10:41 AM IST
The letter urged the MPs to support the government's stand on very important legislative business
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The letter urged the MPs to support the government's stand on very important legislative business
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House today.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha asking them to be present in the House today.
The letter urged the MPs to support the government's stand on very important legislative business which is scheduled to be taken up on Tuesday in the ongoing Session.
The letter urged the MPs to support the government's stand on very important legislative business which is scheduled to be taken up on Tuesday in the ongoing Session.
"All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the March 23 2021," read a whip, signed by the party's chief whip Rakesh Singh.
The letter added, "All members of BJP in Lok Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday and support the government's stand."
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.