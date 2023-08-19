G20 Ministerial Meet: PM Modi says ‘Important to build consensus for secure digital economy’ Key takeaways2 min read 19 Aug 2023, 01:46 PM IST
PM Modi urges G20 to build consensus for secure digital economy, emphasizes India's digital transformation and commitment to innovation.
PM Modi on 19 August said that it is important to build consensus in order to secure digital economy, cautioning the G20 representatives against the security threat challenges to digital economy as it spreads globally.
