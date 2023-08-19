PM Modi on 19 August said that it is important to build consensus in order to secure digital economy, cautioning the G20 representatives against the security threat challenges to digital economy as it spreads globally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We in G20 have a unique opportunity to lay a foundation of an inclusive, prosperous and secure global digital future. We can include financial inclusion and productivity through Digital Public Infrastructure," the Prime Minister said.

While addressing the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting in Bengaluru via video message, the prime minister said, “As digital economy spreads, it will face security threats, challenges. Important to build consensus for secure digital economy: PM Modi." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: G20 Ministerial Meet: PM Modi says ‘India is home to to every religion, innumerable cultural practices’ The prime minister credited the initiation of the Digital India initiative in 2015 for the rapid digital transformation India has experienced over the past nine years. He emphasized India's unwavering commitment to innovation, speedy implementation, and inclusive development that ensures no one is left behind in the digital revolution.

Here are key takeaways from PM Modi's address at G20 Digital Economy Ministers -PM Modi also extended a warm welcome to the attendees while emphasising Bengaluru's status as a hub for science, technology, and entrepreneurship, and said, "There is no better place than Bengaluru to discuss the digital economy."

-PM Modi highlighted the importance of public participation for the success of health initiatives. He stressed that it is one of the main reasons for the success of India's leprosy eradication campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-While virtually addressing India at the G20 Digital economy ministers meeting, PM Modi said, “...Today India has over 850 million internet users enjoying some of the cheapest data costs in the world. We have leveraged technology to transform governance to make it more efficient, inclusive, faster & transparent.…"

-The Prime Minister also added saying that, “...More than 45% of global real-time payments happen in India...The CoWIN portal supported India's vaccination drive...We are building 'Bhashini' an AI-powered language translation platform. It will support digital inclusion in all the diverse languages in India…."

-PM Modi during his address also said that the country's digital public Infrastructure offers scaleable, secure & inclusive solution for global challenges, further adding, he said that the solution that succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-The Prime Minister informed the audience that the country has now created an online global public digital goods depository, the India Stacks, to ensure that no one is left behind. He called upon the participants at the event to put in efforts to develop a roadmap to facilitate cross country comparison of digital skills and to set up a virtual centre of excellence on digital skilling.

-PM Modi also highlighted the potential for technology to connect the world and foster inclusive and sustainable development. He called for "Conviction, Commitment, Coordination, and Collaboration" to build a global ecosystem of technology-based solutions to address humanity's challenges.