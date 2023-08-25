‘Important to create common regulatory framework for generative AI’1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran, chairperson of B20 India, said India’s experience in developing digital public infrastructure “will be useful” for this.
New Delhi: Among seven task forces making recommendations as part of India’s B20 leadership, a key recommendation was to develop a common regulatory framework for generative artificial intelligence (AI), said N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and chairperson of B20 India.