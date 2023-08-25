‘Important to create common regulatory framework for generative AI’

New Delhi: Among seven task forces making recommendations as part of India’s B20 leadership, a key recommendation was to develop a common regulatory framework for generative artificial intelligence (AI), said N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons and chairperson of B20 India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the three-day B20 India Summit, Chandrasekaran said, "Digital transformation by adopting AI at a scale is one of key objectives of this summit. So much can be done on generative AI. It requires regulation in some form. It is important to see how we can come together to create a common regulatory framework to bring responsibility in the use of generative AI, but it should not choke innovation."

Chandrasekaran added that India's experience in developing digital public infrastructure "will be useful" for this.

He also detailed the themes that have been achieved at B20, the business forum of G20. “We have had nine themes, seven task forces and two action councils, which have addressed the needs of the world economy, society and especially the global south," he added.

The seven task forces set up under B20, which will present their reports during the Summit from 25-27 August, are centred around digital transformation, building a resilient global supply chain, financing sustainability transition, policies for economic recovery with focus on micro, small and medium enterprises; skilling, motivation and inclusivity of women; skilling in technological changes; integrating environmental sustainability guidelines (ESG) in businesses; and integration of the African continent.

Speaking about the focus on building resilience in the global supply chain, Chandrasekaran said that the crucial piece to doing so is in developing an ecosystem — "be it in electronics, high-tech manufacturing, defence and other areas."

He also agreed that while regulatory oversight is required, “we cannot start by saying it is impossible."

The B20 India leadership, which will present its reports on Friday, has made more than 54 recommendations and “more than 170 policy actions", which will be released starting 25 August.