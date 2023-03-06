Important to focus on technology for last-mile delivery of governance,says minister

New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said it was important to focus on technology so that governance reaches the last mile possible.
Addressing the inaugural session of the second Regional Conference on Good Governance in Bhopal, the minister said that India at 2047 will be marked by saturation and benchmarking of high-quality e-services in tune with Prime Minister’s ‘Panch Pran’ goal for the next 25 years as elucidated in the Union Budget.
Singh said that India was taking multi-sectoral stand on key issues concerning several central ministries as the president of the G20 Working Group meetings and sideline events ahead of the main summit.
“It is an occasion to showcase India’s achievements in many fields apart from its globally recognised soft power. The country is gearing up fast for achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047 with speed and scale facilitated by digital transformations in e-governance," he added.
The minister said that under prime minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government was taking several steps in the field of IT and new age technologies for better delivery of governance to citizens. “Digital innovation will play an important part in the next decade for governance to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy."
“The government has pre-empted the need of information technology and inculcated the same in each and every aspect of governance and has committed to augment inclusive growth across different sectors. The vision of Prime Minister of India’s Techade can be realised through a vigorous and all-pervasive digital governance push," he added.
