A day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that more than 50% of the country's eligible population has been fully jabbed against the Covid-19 , Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to Twitter to laud the nationwide vaccination program. The PM also said that it was important to "keep this momentum" to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

"India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing,"PM Modi tweeted.

India’s vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19.



And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing. https://t.co/a26Cy65Jv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s immunisation programme has exceeded the 127.93 crore mark as of 7 am today. “With the administration of 24,55,911 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.93 Cr (1,27,93,09,669) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, on Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India reported 8,306 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload in the country to 98,416, which is the lowest in the last one and half years, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.