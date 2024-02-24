Important to understand why Bharat matters: EAM Jaishankar during book launch at Raisina Dialogue 2024
India's Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, calls for global recognition of India's ascendance with his book ‘Why Bharat Matters.’ He believes India will significantly impact the coming decades, urging everyone to understand its trajectory.
In his recent address at Raisina Dialogue 2024, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, unveiled a compelling message: understanding India's trajectory is crucial, not just for Indians, but for the global community.
