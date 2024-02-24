India's Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar, calls for global recognition of India's ascendance with his book ‘Why Bharat Matters.’ He believes India will significantly impact the coming decades, urging everyone to understand its trajectory.

In his recent address at Raisina Dialogue 2024, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, unveiled a compelling message: understanding India's trajectory is crucial, not just for Indians, but for the global community.

His book, "Why Bharat Matters," serves as a powerful call to action, urging readers to recognize India's ascent as a major player on the world stage. While speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2024, Jaishankar said on February 23 “whether you're an Indian national or someone living abroad, it's important to understand why Bharat matters, because it will be bigger in everybody's lives in the coming decade and the coming century," as quoted by ANI.

, "I wrote the book because I was really convinced it was important to present an argument today why," he further added, ANI quoted.

"I think it's obviously about the state of the world, the longer trend of rebalancing, but the shocks that I've referred to, it's about globalization, the advances of globalization, but also the shortcomings, and problems created by globalization. It's about technology and digital and how, again, they hold such great promise, but they have made us in many ways so vulnerable," he added, as quoted by ANI.

Moreover, he emphasised that his book "Why Bharat Matters" is about why foreign policy matters to everyone.

"It's about telling people not involved in foreign policy why foreign policy matters to you. Because for many years, certainly in my country...a lot of people said, that's not our problem. Somebody is taking care of it," he said.

Jaishankar further illustrated the relevance of foreign policy through his personal experiences. He described traveling across India and encountering the direct impact of global events on ordinary lives. He cited the COVID-19 pandemic, a seemingly distant issue initially, as something that "invaded homes" and disrupted lives. Similarly, the conflict in Ukraine, though geographically distant, had tangible consequences like "energy hikes, price hikes, and food shortages," highlighting the interconnectedness of the world. These personal anecdotes served as powerful reminders of how foreign policy decisions reverberate far beyond the halls of government, directly affecting individuals and communities around the globe.

Moving further to his second book, "The India Way," EAM Jaishankar highlighted that his first book was about the way, and the second is about India's significance in people's lives.

"The first one was about the way, the second is about India's significance in people's lives."

He further said that he used the word Bharat in the second book, "Why Bharat Matters" as opposed to "The India Way" because "I'm trying to capture, a kind of transformation that has taken place in our society, in our polity, in our mindset, in our approach to the world."

Moreover, he said, “If we look at the thought processes that are driving us today, they are much more authentic. They are much more deeply rooted in our culture, in our traditions, in our heritage."

(With Inputs from ANI)

