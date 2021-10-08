The central government has claimed that domestic retail and wholesale prices of edible oils are on a declining trend following relaxation in import duties last month. The decline in domestic prices has been seen despite rising international rates, the government further said on Friday.

The reduction of import duty has resulted in a decreasing trend in domestic prices in the net effective range of 3.26 per cent to 8.58 per cent, even though international prices have soared between 1.95 per cent to 7.17 per cent. The import duty cut had come into effect from September 11.

“International prices of soyabean oil, sunflower oil, crude palm oil and RBD palmolein increased by 1.85 per cent, 3.15 per cent, 8.44 per cent and 10.92 per cent, respectively over the month. After the import duty reduction on imported edible oils, domestic retail and wholesale prices reduced in the range of 0.22 per cent to 1.93 per cent," said Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement.

“However, mustard oil is purely domestic oil and its prices are expected to soften with number of other measures the government is contemplating," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the wholesale and retail price of wheat decreased by 5.39 per cent and 3.56 per cent, respectively, over the year, as per ministry data. Wholesale price of rice decreased by 0.07 per cent, while retail price of rice increased by 1.26 per cent over the month.

“Despite the fact that MSP for rice and wheat has gone up - from ₹1,868 per quintal to ₹1,940 per quintal for rice and from ₹1,925 per quintal to ₹1,975 per quintal for wheat - the price of rice and wheat has decreased in the market which is a comforting factor for consumers," the ministry said.

Notably, as on October 06, 2021, taking the reference as on May 17, 2021, the retail prices of gram, tur, urad and moong decreased by 1.08 per cent, 2.65 per cent, 2.83 per cent and 4.99 per cent, respectively.

