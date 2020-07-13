Imports from Hong Kong under lens amid China tensions

China uses Hong Kong as a transhipment hub for exporting goods to the rest of the world. Exports from Hong Kong often remain below the radar as it is a founding member of the World Trade Organization and thus recognized as a separate entity. Even after the 1997 transfer of its sovereignty from Britain to China, it has remained a member of WTO as guaranteed under the “one country, two systems" principle. However, the recent imposition of the national security law by China on Hong Kong under its One China policy is aimed at squelching civil liberties and other freedoms for residents of the city. The draconian law follows China’s attempt to quash pro-democracy protests that has become the biggest challenge to Chinese rule in the region.