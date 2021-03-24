Considering a resurgence in covid-19 cases in several parts of the country, central government on Wednesday asked states to impose local restrictions ahead of upcoming festivals in India.

Citing guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) a day before recommending administrative actions, including imposition of appropriate fines and local restrictions effective April 1st, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary wrote a letter to states.

“In view of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Bihu, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, it is strongly advised that States may consider imposing local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and limit/ do away with mass gatherings, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Bhushan said in a letter.

“Any laxity at this point in ensuring strict adherence to various SoPs issued by union health ministry to contain the spread of covid-19, may result in losing the impetus and benefits that our country has gained so far in manging the virus. Strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour in public places and gatherings is the key to break the chain of transmission and reduce the incidence of cases in the country," Bhushan said.

The burden of the covid-19 pandemic continues to increase in the country. Over 47,262 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Six states cumulatively account for 81.65% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 28,699. It is followed by Punjab with 2,254 while Karnataka reported 2,010 new cases, the union health ministry data showed.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 3,68,457 today, comprising 3.14% of the total Positive Cases. A net incline of 23,080 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. In parallel, 275 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 83.27% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (132). Punjab follows with 53 daily deaths and Chhattisgarh reported 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, the government data showed.

Nine out of 10 top districts with maximum active covid-19 cases are in Maharashtra in districts of Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon and Akola. Of the total cases reported across the country, around 3.14% of the cases account for active cases. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 with vaccination of healthcare workers (HCWs) and vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Government on Wednesday said that it has opened covid-19 vaccination for all persons above 45 years of age irrespective of any comorbid condition starting April 1, considering the age group most vulnerable to the disease.

“This decision has been taken since 88% of all covid-19 deaths in the country are taking place in age group of 45 and above; Case Fatality Rate of this group is 2.85% and it has been observed that people of 45 years and above are the most vulnerable," said Bhushan. According to the government, so far more than 50 million doses have been administered of which 20 million doses have been given to people above 60 years.

Citing recommendations made by National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC), Bhushan said that it has been recommended to provide second dose of Covishield at 4-8 weeks' interval after first dose instead of the earlier practice of 4-6 weeks. He further said that revised duration is applicable only for Covishield and not Covaxin. The move government has said would cover more people for immunisation.

