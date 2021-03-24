Impose local restrictions ahead of festivals, Centre writes to states

“This decision has been taken since 88% of all covid-19 deaths in the country are taking place in age group of 45 and above; Case Fatality Rate of this group is 2.85% and it has been observed that people of 45 years and above are the most vulnerable," said Bhushan. According to the government, so far more than 50 million doses have been administered of which 20 million doses have been given to people above 60 years.