Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that with a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the state will no longer be able to supply oxygen as they have already supplied their buffer stock to neighbouring states.

In a letter to PM Modi, CM Vijayan said that Kerala is now just left with just 86 metric tonnes of oxygen.

The reserve stock of 450 MT of oxygen has now come down to 86 MT and with cases continuing to rise, the state should be given exemption with regards to oxygen supplies, the KeralaCM demanded.

"However, after this it will be practically impossible to allow oxygen to be taken out of the state considering the present situation," The Kerala CM said in his letter.

CM Vijayan also requested PM Modi to allocate the entire 219 metric tonnes of oxygen produced in Kerala to the state after 10 May.

Kerala, he wrote, will allow 40 MT of oxygen to Tamil Nadu till today, going by the 6 May decision of the Central Committee of Oxygen Allocation.

CM Vijayan has asked the Central Government for allocation of more cryogenic tankers, which can be pooled by running Oxygen Express trains for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala for transferring additional quantities of liquid medical oxygen.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday reported as many as 27,487 new Covid-19 cases and 65 fatalities, taking the caseload to 19,00,060 and death toll to 5,879, the state government said.

While the total number of active cases stands at 4,19,726, the positivity rate is at 27.56%, showing signs of decline.

With 31,209 recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours, the total number of people recovered reached 15,04,160.

As many as 99,748 samples were tested and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 27.56%.

While Thiruvananthapuram reported 3,494 cases, Malappuram and Thrissur districts reported 3,443 and 3280 cases respectively. Ernakulam, which reported the highest number of cases in the state in the last few days, added 2834 new cases.

Of the fresh cases, 255 people had come from outside the State and 24,815 were infected through contact, the government said, adding those who tested positive Sunday included 114 health workers.

No case has been reported from the people who came from abroad in the last 24 hours, the government said.

