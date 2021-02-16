Improved oil realizations key for ONGC’s prospects

On the positive side, the rising spot prices of gas, however, are driving some hopes on domestic gas prices, which are reviewed by the government ever six months, may see some upward revision from 1 April. Also, crude oil prices have remained firm. Brent futures during the ongoing quarter have been trading above $50 a barrel levels even crossed $60/barrel levels recently. The hopes that this may lead to ONGC reporting better realizations during the ongoing January-March quarter is driving stock prices. The stock is up almost 5% in two trading sessions post results.

