NEW DELHI :Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that taxpayers have vindicated the trust-based approach in tax administration followed by the government which is evident from the trend of improved tax collections and increase in the number of income tax returns filed.
In her message to the Income Tax Department on Income Tax Day observed by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday, the minister said that the reforms introduced by the government in recent years have ensured a trust-based tax system.
Sitharaman appreciated the department for having successfully implemented the policy reforms and for having effectively reoriented itself as a taxpayer-centric organisation. The minister complimented the department for having achieved the highest ever revenue collection of over Rs.14 trillion in the last fiscal and hoped that the department would continue to maintain the momentum in the present fiscal too.
Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary in his message said that a Tax Department’s responsibility is not just limited to efficient and effective tax administration but also extends to honoring the honest taxpayers and providing better taxpayer facilitation. He appreciated the department for having adapted itself in tune with the needs and aspirations of the people in today’s time, and becoming transparent, non-intrusive and taxpayer friendly in its functioning.
